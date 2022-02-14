(Bloomberg) -- Russia should continue talks with the U.S. and its allies on its demands for security guarantees in Europe, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin Monday, suggesting the Kremlin will extend efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to surging tensions with the West.

Putin said “all right” in response to Lavrov’s proposal, made in comments shown on state television. Lavrov said Russia has drafted a 10-page response to the U.S. and its allies on the proposals.

The U.S. has demanded Russia pull back some 130,000 troops it says Russia has massed near the border with Ukraine. Moscow so far has rejected those appeals and called for the U.S. and its allies to give sweeping security guarantees, including a ban on further expansion of NATO. The U.S. ruled that out but offered talks on missile restrictions and measures to build confidence, steps that Lavrov described as “constructive.”

