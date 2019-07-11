Putin Speaks to Ukraine’s New President for First Time

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine with his counterpart in Kiev Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in the first conversation between the two leaders.

Their talks also covered efforts to return prisoners held by both sides, according to a Kremlin statement. They also discussed the possibility of restarting discussions under the Normandy format. The Ukrainian side initiated the conversation, according to the Kremlin.

