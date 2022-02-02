(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin repeated his claim that it’s the U.S. and NATO stoking security tensions over Ukraine, while suggesting further talks could help defuse them.

“We realize it won’t be easy,” the Russian president said late Tuesday, in his first detailed public comments since December -- a month after he again began massing Russian troops near Ukraine.

U.S. and European officials, meanwhile, reiterated they are open to diplomacy and reviving security agreements involving missiles and troop movements on the continent. But they won’t agree to stop Ukraine from joining NATO, a key Russian demand.

Western officials have warned of punishing economic sanctions if Moscow invades, which the Kremlin denies it plans to do.

U.S. Dangles Offer to Russia on Missile Checks (8:26 a.m.)

The U.S. has told the Kremlin it is willing to discuss giving Russia a way to verify there aren’t offensive cruise missiles at sensitive NATO missile-defense bases in Romania and Poland, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposal seeks to allay Moscow’s concerns the launchers could be used to target Russia, and would require reciprocal checks at some Russian bases housing ground-launched weapons.

While there are no offensive missiles, such as ground-launched Tomahawks, at the sites in Poland and Romania, Putin has repeatedly suggested the U.S. and NATO could use the Aegis Ashore missile-defense systems to fire Tomahawks, because both kinds of weapons use the same launchers.

