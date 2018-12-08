Putin Talked With Netanyahu About Lebanon Border, Kremlin Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone, the Kremlin press office said.

Netanyahu told Putin about details of the Israel military operation on the border, the Kremlin said.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Syria, and Putin stressed the importance of improving Russian-Israeli military cooperation, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Netanyahu also agreed to work out the possibility of a future personal meeting.

