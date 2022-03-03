(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the “unacceptability” of politicizing global energy supply issues, in a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“It was stated with pleasure that OPEC+ countries are successively complying with their obligations, facilitating stability in the global oil market. Russia and Saudi Arabia will continue to coordinate their approaches in this framework,” according to a statement from the Kremlin.

