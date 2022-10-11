(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Thailand’s invitation to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok next month, Bangkok Post reported, citing an unidentified security official.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has asked security agencies to make security arrangement for the Nov. 18-19 meeting, the newspaper said. While US President Joe Biden will send a representative for the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s attendance is still pending confirmation, it said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanee Sangrat said in a text message to reporters that nine APEC member economies have responded positively to the summit invitation, mostly in writing, the Post reported. He declined to identify the leaders, it said.

Thailand is hosting the APEC economic leaders summit in Bangkok as the chair of the organization for 2022.

