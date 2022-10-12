45m ago
Putin to Decide on G-20 Attendance Closer to Event: Ambassador
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin still intends to attend the G-20 summit in Bali but will give his final decision closer to the event due to security concerns, said the country’s ambassador to Indonesia.
His attendance will depend on the state of the conflict in Ukraine and other security matters amid recent developments, Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva told reporters during a briefing in Jakarta.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Halloween: Canadians expected to spend over 28% more this year on candy, costumes
-
8:52
Eric Nuttall says he is '100% invested right now' amid OPEC+ production cut
-
4:46
Hockey Canada: These companies have pulled sponsorships
-
6:47
Experts explain how to speak to your partner about finances
-
2:34
Thanksgiving: Staples like turkey, potatoes will cost you more
-
4:54
Credit card fees in Canada can now be issued by buisnesses