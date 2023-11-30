Putin to Hold First Large News Conference Since War, Tass Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a large-scale talk-show event on Dec. 14, reviving a once annual occurrence that he skipped last year amid his war against Ukraine.

Putin’s news conference will combine two events that have traditionally featured questions from the media and citizens respectively, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to state-run Tass news service.

Putin has held an annual end-of-the-year marathon conference since returning to the presidency in 2012, but canceled it last year after Russian forces made repeated retreats in the war and tensions lingered over a September mobilization.

The event won’t have any time limits and will be lengthy as usual, Peskov added. Putin’s last big news conference of this style was in December 2021.

