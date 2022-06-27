(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tajikistan on Tuesday and later visit Turkmenistan for a summit of Caspian Sea nations, his spokesman said, in the first foreign trip by the Russian leader since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Putin will hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters Monday. He’s also due to attend the Caspian summit in Turkmenistan Wednesday, according to Peskov.

The Russian president’s last time outside the country was in early February when he visited Beijing for talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the Winter Olympics. Putin has accepted an invitation to attend the G-20 summit in Indonesia in November but the Kremlin hasn’t said if he will go in person or participate online.

