(Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin will officially recognize the self-proclaimed separatist republics that Russia backs in eastern Ukraine, intensifying a standoff with the West as the U.S. warns Moscow plans an invasion of its neighbor.

Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of his intention to sign the decree in a call late Monday, according to a Kremlin statement. The European leaders “expressed disappointment” but showed willingness to continue contacts, it said.

The move came after a special meeting of Russia’s Security Council on Monday that endorsed the move. The Kremlin statement didn’t mention the separatists’ request for military aid along with recognition.

Putin Keeps Suspense, Mulls Recognizing Ukraine Separatists

Earlier Monday, state television showed appeals from the separatists’ leaders for recognition, calling on the Kremlin to agree to provide military support, as well. Last week, Russia’s parliament voted overwhelming to ask Putin to recognize the breakaway republics.

The U.S. and its allies have warned that any intervention in Ukraine would prompt swift and severe economic sanctions against Russia, though not western military action. The Kremlin says Russia has no plans to invade.

It’s not clear whether recognition would trigger the same response, but Russian stocks and the ruble fell as the Kremlin deliberations played out Monday. It would torpedo eight-year-old diplomatic attempts to resolve a continuing conflict over the separatist zones mediated by France and Germany. The move also casts further doubt on hopes raised Sunday of a possible U.S.-Russia summit meeting to ease tensions.

Russia has granted passports to more than 800,000 residents of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR), which it has supported financially and militarily since their formation in 2014.

