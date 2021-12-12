(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told President Joe Biden in their video conversation last week he’d be prepared to meet in person, according to footage shown on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

“We’ll definitely meet, I’d like that very much,” Putin said when Biden expressed regret that they couldn’t do so during October’s G-20 summit in Rome.

Tuesday’s conversation between the two leaders came as Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine deepens concern in the U.S. and Europe that Putin is ready to order an invasion of its southern neighbor. Biden warned Russia of harsh economic penalties if it attacks Ukraine and said more U.S. and NATO troops would be sent to defend its allies.

Asked about Putin’s mood following the two-hour video call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Rossiya-1 there’s no cause to celebrate.

“The situation is very serious and requires the constant attention of the head of state,” he said. Putin told Biden that Russian troops are on Russian territory and don’t threaten anyone, he said.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations plan to make a joint statement on the issue on Sunday following talks in Liverpool, England, hosted by U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, according to two people familiar with the plans.

