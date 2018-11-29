(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump will have around 20 minutes to talk in Buenos Aires before their delegations join them, RIA Novosti reports, citing an unidentified member of one of the delegations.

The two presidents are planning to meet at 5:30pm Moscow time on Saturday at the G-20 summit to focus on bilateral relations and strategic stability, including the future of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters at a briefing Wednesday.

Other international security issues such, as Ukraine, Iran, Syria and the Korean Peninsula may also be discussed, he said.

