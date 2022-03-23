Putin Wants Hostile States to Pay Rubles for Gas, Interfax Says

President Vladimir Putin said Russia will start demanding payment for its natural gas shipments to states that it deems “unfriendly” in rubles, Interfax reported Wednesday.

Putin ordered the central bank to develop a mechanism to make ruble payments within a week, Interfax said. Russia has named the U.S., U.K. and members of the European Union unfriendly nations.

The Russian leader said it makes no sense to export goods to the U.S. or EU in dollars or euros, according to the news service.

