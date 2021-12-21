(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned he’s ready to use his military to counter what he called the threat from NATO as he heaped blame on the U.S. for rising tensions in Europe.

Russia is “seriously concerned” about the presence of North Atlantic Treaty Organization forces near its border and can’t allow NATO to deploy missiles in Ukraine that would put Moscow within a few minutes’ strike distance, Putin told senior officers Tuesday at the Russian Defense Ministry.

“If the aggressive line of our Western colleagues continues, we will take adequate military-technical response measures and react harshly to unfriendly steps,” Putin said. “I want to stress that we have every right to do so. We have every right to take actions intended to ensure the security and sovereignty of Russia.”

Putin hit out after Russia demanded last week that NATO withdraw forces to the positions they held in 1997, before the alliance expanded to include former Soviet satellite states in eastern Europe, as part of proposed new security treaties. The U.S. and Europe accuse Russia of a massive build-up of troops near Ukraine in preparation for a possible invasion as early as next month, something Russia denies.

Russia Demands NATO Pullback in Security Talks With U.S.

If U.S. and NATO missiles appear in Ukraine “the flight time to Moscow will be reduced to 7-10 minutes, and if hypersonic weapons are deployed - to within 5 minutes,” Putin said. “This is a serious challenge for us, a challenge for our security.”

Russia can’t trust legal security guarantees offered by the U.S. because Washington easily walks away from its commitments, Putin said. Still, written guarantees are better than oral ones, he said.

