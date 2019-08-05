Putin Warns U.S. of New Arms Race After Nuclear Deal Collapses

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the U.S. to resume nuclear talks to safeguard strategic stability, as he blamed the Trump administration for the collapse of a key missile treaty.

Putin said that the demise of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty last week has “created fundamental risks for everyone.” He urged a return to “common sense” in international security policy, warning that the collapse of the treaty may spark a new arms race.

If the U.S. begins production of missiles that would have been banned by the INF treaty, Putin said Russia will respond.

“If the U.S. completes development and moves ahead with production of such systems, Russia will be forced to begin full-scale development of similar missiles,“ he said in a Kremlin statement. Russia would deploy new intermediate-range missiles only in those regions where the U.S. had already done so, he said.

