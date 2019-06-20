(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that a war between the U.S. and Iran would be “catastrophic” for the Middle East and may trigger a fresh wave of refugees from the region.

The U.S. hasn’t ruled out the use of force amid rising tensions with Iran in the Persian Gulf, Putin said at his annual “Direct Line” call-in show on Thursday. “I want to say at once that this would be a catastrophe for the region” that may stoke “a surge in violence and perhaps an increase in the number of refugees,” he said.

