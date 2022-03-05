(Bloomberg) -- A deal to allow safe passage for civilians in two besieged cities in southeastern Ukraine appeared to collapse within hours on Saturday, with the government in Kyiv accusing Russian forces of violating the agreement to press its assault.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Russian forces resumed shelling Volnovakha with heavy weaponry, while fighting was also taking place along a route meant to serve as a humanitarian corridor to evacuate some 200,000 people from the nearby port city of Mariupol.

She said in an earlier video address that a deal had been reached with the Russian side on the routes to be used, how the convoys would move, and how humanitarian aid was to be delivered, with the Red Cross set to monitor the local cease-fires.

“We call on the international community -- states and international organizations -- to condemn Russia’s gross violation of the agreements on the opening of humanitarian corridors,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. There was no immediate comment from Russia or from the Red Cross.

The chaos surrounding plans for even a temporary halt in hostilities to allow the evacuation of civilians -- among them 15,000 children, women and elderly people from Volnovakha -- underscored the bitter nature of the war launched by Russia to remove Ukraine’s democratic leadership and install a pro-Kremlin government.

‘On their Conscience’

Speaking in Moscow on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin issued a fresh warning to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as he reiterated that Russia’s key demand is the “demilitarization” of Ukraine, Interfax reported.

“The current leadership should understand that if they continue to do what they are doing, they will be putting the issue of Ukrainian statehood in question,” Putin said. “And should that happen, this would be fully on their conscience.”

Ten days after Putin ordered the invasion, Russian forces have been accused by Ukraine, NATO and international agencies of indiscriminately targeting civilians and of using cluster bombs and other weapons in breach of international law. Russia says it is hitting military targets with high precision.

Putin defended the invasion, saying it was a “tough decision” to make, and that Russian proposals for peace talks were known. “Our proposals are on the table with the group of negotiators in Kyiv,” Interfax cited him as saying. “We hope that they will respond positively to them.”

Markets globally have been battered by the war in Europe, with stocks falling and commodities surging as the U.S., the European Union and others have enacted progressively more devastating rounds of sanctions on Russia. The aggression has continued unabated.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who is himself subject to international penalties, said on a conference call Saturday that sanctions on Russia are “economic gangsterism” and that Moscow will continue to do what’s in its best interest to respond, without specifying.

In the Balance

On the ground, Russian forces and their separatist allies in Donetsk continued to advance on a broad front and took control of a number of villages overnight, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman was cited by Interfax as saying. Ukraine said that its fighters were trying to push back Russian troops in Mykolaiv, a city of half a million people near Odessa.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted more than 1.2 million people to flee the country, with many heading to the European Union across the Polish border. Speaking on Saturday in Poland, which has received more than 700,000 refugees from Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “the security of Europe hangs in the balance.”

The invasion has raised security fears across the region and prompted NATO to bolster troops along its eastern flank. Blinken is also due to travel to the Baltic States and to Moldova, a former Soviet state that lodged an official application this week to join the EU, to the anger of a pro-Russia breakaway region.

NATO’s presence in Lithuania will increase to about 4,000 troops by the end of March with more input from Germany and the Netherlands, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said Saturday. Lithuania currently hosts 3,000 NATO troops, compared with over 1,000 before the war in Ukraine. Germany will also boost the country’s air defense, the minister said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.