(Bloomberg) -- Newark -- part of it, anyway -- stinks.

Residents of New Jersey’s largest city have been complaining about the stench of carcasses emanating from Darling Ingredients Inc.’s rendering plant, which turns animal byproducts and grease into feed and fuel. It’s so bad that some have reported becoming ill and keeping their windows closed, according to a lawsuit filed by state regulators.

The New Jersey attorney general’s office said Thursday that it found the reason for odors it termed putrid: the Irving, Texas-based company had improperly operated emissions equipment, releasing reeking gas.

The lawsuit alleges that for more than nine months starting Sept. 1, 2018, Darling had 320 permit violations. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called the lawsuit a matter of environmental justice for people who had reported migraines and nausea due to the miasma.

Melissa Gaither, a Darling spokeswoman, declined to comment.

The case is State of New Jersey, Department of Environmental Protection v. Darling Ingredients Inc., C-188-19, New Jersey Superior Court, Essex County.

