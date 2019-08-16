(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to What Goes Up on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to What Goes Up on Pocket CastsSubscribe to What Goes Up on Spotify

Chaos in Hong Kong. A cross-asset market shock in Argentina. And that dreaded yield-curve inversion—a fleeting drop in 10-year U.S yields below 2-year rates—goes viral by creating panic-selling in the stock market. It was quite a week. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Global Markets Strategist Gabriela Santos joins the “What Goes Up” podcast to make sense of it all. “We tend to look at the yield curve not as a crystal ball on its own, but really a piece of a much broader puzzle,’’ Santos says. “We look at a whole variety of other indicators. which will include market as well as economic data. And I think really the inversion of the yield curve, after a really long process of flattening, confirms a few things we’ve already known: We’re late cycle and we’re clearly in the midst of a downshift in the pace of global and U.S. growth. That’s led us to advise clients to become a bit more defensive.’’Also joining hosts Sarah Ponczek and Mike Regan is Bloomberg cross-asset reporter Luke Kawa, who gives his take on the market volatility of August.Mentioned in this podcast: Countdown to Catastrophe? What the Yield Curve Means for Stock Bull Markets Equities Are on ‘Borrowed Time’ as Recession Signal Nears Inversion The Weekly Fix: Recession or Japanification. Which Is Worse?

