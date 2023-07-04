(Bloomberg) -- PwC Australia’s incoming Chief Executive Officer Kevin Burrowes appointed a new risk and ethics leader and announced management changes as he reiterated his focus on improving the embattled firm’s governance and culture.

Jan McCahey, who was PwC’s global head of public policy and regulation until 2019, will become the new chief risk and ethics leader, according to an internal memo from Burrowes on Tuesday. Other new appointments include Sue Horlin to head of assurance and Tom Gunson as leader of the markets unit.

“My key priorities will be to enhance the firm’s governance, accountabilities and culture, restore our business performance and re-earn the trust of our stakeholders and the broader community,” Burrowes said in the memo, the contents of which was confirmed by a PwC spokesperson.

EARLIER: PwC Australia Pushes Out More Partners After Tax Scandal

Burrowes will relocate to Australia and start his new role on July 17. Kristin Stubbins, who was appointed interim CEO of the troubled consultancy following revelations that it misused confidential information, will take up an executive board role focused on strategy and transformation.

Former risk and ethics head Tony O’Malley and general counsel Meredith Beattie are both retiring, the memo said.

PwC has come under intense pressure in Australia after it used confidential information gathered during its tax advisory work with the government to advise global companies on how to benefit from new tax laws.

Late last month, the firm said it’s separating its business in two and selling its scandal-plagued government services unit in Australia to private equity firm Allegro Funds for A$1 ($0.67).

