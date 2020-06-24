(Bloomberg) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Ernst & Young and Oliver Clive & Co.’s audits of London Capital & Finance Plc will face investigations by the U.K.’s accounting regulator.

Financial Reporting Council said in a statement on Wednesday that its enforcement unit will investigate the audits of now defunct mini-bond lender London Capital & Finance for the periods ending April 30, 2015, the year ending April 30, 2016 and for the year ending April 30, 2017.

London Capital & Finance issued mini-bonds, taking funds from about 14,000 customers that the company said it used to make loans to corporations for investment. It went into administration after the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority and Serious Fraud Office opened investigations.

The announcement comes at a difficult time for the accounting firms. The so-called Big Four, including PwC and Ernst & Young, have been beset by criticism in the U.K. Several instances of firms’ failure to flag the struggles of companies prior to bankruptcies have brought calls to break up their audit and consulting units.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.