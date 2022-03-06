(Bloomberg) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is set to announce on Monday that it will no longer have a member firm in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

In a note sent to staff, and seen by Bloomberg, the auditing and consultancy giant said it agreed that PwC Russia will leave the PwC network. The firm has operated in Russia for more than 30 years, and has 3,700 partners and staff there, according to the note.

“They did not ask for this senseless war,” the note says. The firm also said it was committed to staff’s well-being and would work to ensure a smooth transition.

Staff were also informed that PwC member firms outside Russia will exit any work for Russian entities and individuals subject to sanctions.

“As we implement these actions, our main focus continues to be doing all we can to help our Ukrainian colleagues and support the humanitarian efforts to aid the people of Ukraine,” the note also says.

No one at PwC outside of normal business hours was immediately available to comment.

KPMG LLP had previously announced that it would cut ties with certain clients subjected to sanctions, while Ernst & Young LLP had said in an emailed statement it is working with relevant governments to comply with recently enacted policies and sanctions. The firm didn’t comment on whether that included ending any client relationships.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.