(Bloomberg) -- An auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP sued his employer over a serious head injury he suffered during a work event that “encouraged excessive consumption of alcohol.”

Michael Brockie alleges in London suit that PwC failed to ensure his safety by allowing the outing to take place several years in a row until the 2019 incident. Brockie said in court filings that there was “very heavy pressure” to attend the event organized by his manager to celebrate the end of the “busy season.”

During a game called “pub golf,” PwC staff were expected to consume a different alcoholic drink at each of the nine venues on the “course” in as few mouthfuls as possible. Brockie was so intoxicated that he has no recollection of events after 10 p.m. but was found later lying in a street in a town to the west of London, Reading, with the injury, his lawyer said.

Brockie, now 28-years-old, was only able to return to work full time over seven months after he sustained the injury and fears he may develop epilepsy as a result. He’s seeking at least £200,000 (236,930 euros) from PwC.

PwC said it wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the case. Brockie’s lawyer declined to comment.

“As a responsible employer we are committed to providing a safe, healthy and inclusive culture for all of our people,” the company added in a written statement. “We also expect anyone attending social events to be responsible and to ensure their own safety and that of others.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.