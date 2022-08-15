(Bloomberg) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers -- one of the biggest employers of graduates in the UK -- has said it is scrapping a requirement for applicants to achieve a certain UK degree result as it bids to attract people from less advantaged backgrounds.

The professional services firm said it would no longer consider a 2:1 degree as a minimum requirement for entry-level jobs or internships.

“Talent and potential is determined by more than academic grades,” said Ian Elliot, PwC’s chief people officer, adding that the move would “allow us to make real progress in driving social mobility of PwC recruits.”

Just 14% of British graduates got a 2:2 last year, according to the Higher Education Statistics Agency, while 3% got a third-class degree. Over 80% achieved a 2:1 or a first-class degree.

PwC also said school-leavers with an offer at the firm will have their places guaranteed for a third consecutive year even if they fail to achieve the A-level grades previously required. Students receive their A-level grades this Thursday.

A spokesperson for KPMG, another of the UK’s so-called “big four” audit giants, said its graduates are still expected to achieve a 2:1 degree but added that it judges each application individually.

In 2015, reports said that rival audit firm EY had scrapped its requirement for 2:1 degrees.

