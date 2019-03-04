(Bloomberg) -- Corelle Brands LLC, the maker of kitchen products including Pyrex and CorningWare, agreed to merge with Instant Brands Inc., the company behind the popular Instant Pot.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed in a company statement released Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the combined company would have an enterprise value of more than $2 billion, citing people familiar with the matter. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter.

The merger brings together two closely held companies whose brands have been staples of home cooking. Ottawa, Ontario-based Instant Brands was founded a decade ago.

Corelle’s brands include the Corelle line of tableware and Chicago Cutlery, in addition to Pyrex and CorningWare. Pyrex has its roots in 1915. The company formerly known as WKI Holding Co. was bought by Cornell Capital in 2017.

Stifel Nicolaus & Co. served as financial adviser to Corelle Brands, while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP provided legal advice. For Instant Brands, CIBC was its financial adviser and Dentons Canada LLP was its legal adviser.

