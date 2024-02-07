(Bloomberg) -- PZ Cussons Plc trimmed profit expectations as its Nigerian business continues to suffer from the devaluation of the Naira, which has experienced the largest drop in its history over the last year.

The maker of Imperial Leather soap and Carex handwash now sees adjusted operating profit in the range of £55 million ($69 million) to £60 million for fiscal 2024, compared to a range of £61.5 million to £68.2 million previously, it said Wednesday.

Shares of PZ Cussons fell nearly 13% in early trading in London. The stock is down almost 50% in the last 12 months.

“The most significant challenge we have faced by far has been the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira, which is today around 70% weaker than a year ago,” Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Myers said. Nigeria is PZ Cussons’ largest single market, where it sells personal care, home care, food and electricals.

Revenue plunged almost 18% to £277.1 million in the six months to Dec. 2 as a result of the devaluation.

The company said on a constant currency basis, the financial performance was more robust with adjusted operating profit growth of 17.2% and earnings per share growth of 9%.

PZ Cussons cuts its interim dividend by 44% to 1.5 pence citing the need to be prudent given the financial impact of the Naira devaluation.

