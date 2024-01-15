Financial software provider Q4 Inc. is firing back at a major shareholder that’s been waging a campaign against its proposed sale to a private equity firm as the deadline nears for investors to make their decision.

Toronto-based Q4 agreed to a bid by Sumeru Equity Partners LP in November, but has run into opposition from Finsight Group Inc., which says the $6.05-per-share offer undervalues the company.

Finsight, which owns 5.6 per cent of Q4, says the board didn’t try hard enough to seek other bids and that the company would be better off staying independent than accepting Sumeru’s price, which values the business at about $250 million.

In a letter that will be posted to shareholders Monday, Q4 directors call those arguments “naive” and “misleading.” They say the company signed five confidentiality agreements with interested parties during a five-week process after the Sumeru offer was announced, but it didn’t receive any other acquisition proposals.

“If shareholders follow Finsight’s recommendation and reject the transaction without a superior proposal on the table, Q4 will be liable for significant transaction costs,” the directors wrote in the letter, which was seen by Bloomberg News. “The result will be a Q4 with less cash on its balance sheet, a greater likelihood of needing to access its debt facility, and lower share liquidity due to the broken sale.”

Shareholders have until Jan. 22 to cast their votes.

Q4 sells products that companies use to manage investor-relations functions, including an online platform for quarterly earnings calls and other events. It went public in 2021 in Toronto at $12 per share.

“Finsight is not a typical investor – it is a financial technology company that competes in many areas with Q4,” the directors’ letter states.

Proxy firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. have recommended that shareholders take the Sumeru offer.

“This is a sweetheart deal driven by completely conflicted insiders,” Leo Efstathiou, Finsight’s CEO, said in an emailed statement provided by an outside spokesperson. One of Finsight’s criticisms of the deal is that it’s structured to allow some insiders and investors to roll over their Q4 shares into the privatized company.