16h ago
Qaddafi Son Barred From Running in Libya Presidential Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Saif al-Islam Al Qaddafi, a son of Libya’s former dictator, was among 25 people excluded from running in the North African nation’s presidential vote next month, the election commission said.
Former prime minister Ali Zaidan was also on the list published by the commission on its website Wednesday. The would-be candidates can appeal the decisions.
Eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar and current premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah were among 73 registered candidates approved to run in the Dec. 24 vote, according to a separate list.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
