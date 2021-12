Qaddafi Son Wins Appeal for Reinstatement in Presidential Vote

(Bloomberg) -- A Libyan court accepted an appeal filed by a son of former strongman Moammar Al Qaddafi against his exclusion as a presidential candidate, Libyan media reported Thursday.

The ruling potentially reinstates Saif al-Islam Qaddafi in the presidential race slated to be held on Dec. 24, Libya al-Ahrar reported.

