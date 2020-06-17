(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. canceled most international flights until late October after the government indicated Australia’s borders won’t reopen any time soon.

The cancellations don’t apply to services between Australia and New Zealand, a Qantas spokesman said Thursday.

Australia and New Zealand, which have both largely suppressed their coronavirus outbreaks, are working to create a trans-Tasman flight corridor to kick-start travel and tourism between the two nations.

Qantas’s overseas flights were previously on hold until the end of July.

