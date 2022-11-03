(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. Chairman Richard Goyder said he’ll determine next year how long Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce will remain at the helm, as he ruled out a change in leadership before the end of 2023.

“He will continue serving as CEO until at least the end of 2023,” Goyder said at Qantas’ annual general meeting in Sydney on Friday. “In due course, Alan and I will sit down and have a conversation and determine what that timeframe looks like, but that will be sometime into next year.”

Joyce, who became Qantas CEO in 2008, is one of aviation’s longest-serving leaders. He has rebuffed calls to step down after a spate of cancellations and delays earlier this year as the airline struggled to cope with a faster-than-expected rebound in demand.

Despite recent departures within senior management, Goyder said there’s a good chance of finding Joyce’s successor inside Qantas.

“The board’s very confident that Alan’s developed very capable executives and that we’ve got strong internal succession, and the board of course will scan externally as well,” he said. “But the board feels very confident that we’re in good shape in terms of CEO succession as and when that is to occur.”

