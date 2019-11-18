(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. denied that one of its flight attendants discriminated against Will.i.am after the co-founder of the Black Eyed Peas tweeted his grievances over an incident involving his laptop.

The seven-time Grammy winner tweeted on Saturday that a flight attendant called the police on him for not stowing away his laptop during a flight to Sydney from Brisbane. The artist, who named the crew member and accused her of being a “#racistflightattandent,” said he put away his notebook computer when asked.

The Australian airline investigated the complaint but couldn’t substantiate the claims, a Qantas spokesman said in an email Monday.

The Sydney-based company reached out to Will.i.am’s management company to ask that his tweets be retracted, according to the spokesman.

In response to criticism on Twitter about him revealing the flight attendant’s name, leading some of his fans to target her, Will.i.am said that he doesn’t wish anyone harm.

