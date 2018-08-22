(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd., this year’s best-performing airline stock, kicked off another round of investor payouts as it reported record annual profit on the back of a recovering Australian resources industry and increased demand for leisure travel.

The Australian airline will return as much as A$500 million ($368 million) to shareholders, including a higher-than-expected 10 cent-a-share dividend and a stock buyback of up to A$332 million, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Underlying pretax profit in the 12 months ended June rose 14 percent to A$1.60 billion. Qantas had forecast a figure between A$1.55 billion and A$1.60 billion.

“We’re seeing healthy demand across key sectors matched with improving levels of capacity discipline, which is a positive sign for the year ahead,” Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in the statement. The company said it’s confident it can “substantially recover” higher fuel costs this financial year.

The splurge on shareholders tops a 33 percent jump by Qantas stock this year. Joyce is upgrading his fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft and redirecting international capacity toward Asia to tap a travel and tourist boom. The carrier has ordered six additional Boeing Co. 787-9 aircraft, the first of which will be delivered before the end of next year, taking its Dreamliner fleet to 14 by 2020.

