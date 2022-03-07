(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson put her hand up to succeed Alan Joyce, potentially making her one of only a few female airline bosses.

Joyce, who took the helm at Qantas in 2008, is one of the industry’s longest-serving chief executive officers. When the pandemic upended global travel in 2020, he agreed to stay on at the Australian airline until at least June 2023 to see it through the crisis.

Read more: Aviation’s Turnaround Man Signs Up for Repeat Job at Qantas

“If the board were to give me the opportunity to step into Alan’s shoes, I would be incredibly honored and proud to do that,” Hudson said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. “There are a number of candidates competing for that role.”

“So we’ll see how that goes over the next 12 months,” she said.

Previous declared ambitions to replace Joyce haven’t worked out. In 2018, then-head of Qantas’ international business Alison Webster told the Sydney Morning Herald that “if I had a dream job, then that’s my spot on the wall. And he knows that.” She resigned less than 18 months into her role.

