(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. is making every seat on more than 1,700 flights purchasable with air miles, allowing customers to burn through a mountain of loyalty points built up during the pandemic.

Passengers will be able to use points on all flights in August on more than 30 routes in Australia, Qantas said Monday. The almost 130,000 seats will be available on mostly regional routes from cities including Melbourne and Sydney.

Read more: Qantas Readies Entire Superjumbos for Flights Paid With Points

Airlines normally set aside only a certain number of seats for points redemptions, and offering every seat on so many flights is unusual. So-called points planes have emerged since Covid-19 as a way to tap pent-up travel demand among frequent flyers who accumulated air miles while stuck on the ground.

