Qantas Plans to Cut Emissions 25% by 2030 on Pathway to Zero

(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. said it plans to cut its carbon pollution 25% by 2030 as the Australian airline laid out a pathway to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

The plan involves interim targets for fuel efficiency, the use of sustainable aviation fuel, applying more carbon offsets, and cutting out single-use plastics entirely, Qantas said Thursday.

Decarbonizing aviation by 2050 has emerged as the industry’s biggest challenge as it recovers from the damage of the pandemic.

While sustainable aviation fuel appears to be one of the fastest and most effective ways to slash emissions, it’s currently too expensive and only available in small quantities.

Airline’s Key Targets:

Sustainable aviation fuel to be 10% of fuel mix by 2030 and about 60% by 2050

No single-use plastics by 2027 and no general waste to landfill by 2030

Increasing fuel efficiency by average 1.5% each year to 2030 through improving fleet and flight planning

Building carbon offsets with focus on Australian projects

