(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. reported an uneven recovery as domestic demand returns to pre-Covid levels and international travel wallows at less than half the normal volume.

The airline on Thursday also posted an underlying loss before tax in the six months ended Dec. 31 of A$1.28 billion ($926 million) as coronavirus restrictions destroyed travel demand. The loss was A$1.01 billion in the same period a year earlier.

“Demand has started to recover as Australia adjusts to truly living with Covid,” Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in the statement.

Domestic capacity is expected to reach 90-100% by June, Qantas said. International capacity will be just 44% by then.

Omicron’s spread late last year set back the airline’s recovery, just as demand in Australia was rebounding and international services resuming. Qantas is gradually bringing back flights as it attempts to recoup some of the A$22 billion in revenue it has lost to the pandemic.

While overseas flying is still way below pre-Covid levels, Qantas has seen rising demand for trips to destinations including London and Los Angeles. China, which isn’t expected to open its border until late 2022 at the earliest, holds the key to a full recovery in Asia. The region is a key focus of Qantas’s international network.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.