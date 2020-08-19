(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. reported its first loss in six years after travel restrictions due to the pandemic smashed the airline industry, and predicted it won’t make money in the next financial year.

Australia’s national carrier reported a net loss of A$1.96 billion, compared with a profit of A$840 million a year earlier. The result reflects a slump in passengers, the cost of staff layoffs, and the writedown of the airline’s entire fleet of Airbus A380s, redundant superjumbos now grounded for three years.

“The impact of Covid on all airlines is clear. It’s devastating and it will be a question of survival for many,” Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in a statement. “Recovery will take time and it will be choppy.”

Aviation’s worst-ever crisis has wound back the clock for Joyce, who must turn around the airline once again after pulling it back from the brink in 2014.

