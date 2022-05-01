(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. revived a plan to start direct flights connecting Australia’s east coast with New York and London as it finally ordered jets for the ultra-long services from Airbus SE.

The airline said Monday it’s buying 12 A350-1000s that can fly non-stop from Australia to any city in the world. Commercial services will start from Sydney in late 2025, Qantas said in a statement.

Qantas had planned to start the flights -- internally called Project Sunrise -- in 2023, and was well into its preparations when Covid-19 decimated aviation and delayed the plans.

The resumption of the project signals the airline’s confidence in an international rebound in passenger traffic, as well as higher demand for flights with no stopovers.

“The A350 and Project Sunrise will make any city just one flight away from Australia,” Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said. “It’s the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance.”

Qantas’ A350s will be configured to carry 238 passengers in four classes -- first, business, premium economy and economy. More than 40% of the cabin will be premium seating, and the plane will have “a wellbeing zone” in the middle, the airline said.

Qantas also confirmed a domestic fleet order, announced in December, for 40 A321XLRs and A220 aircraft, as well as options for 94 more jets over at least a decade.

