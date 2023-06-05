Qantas Says It Faces Only Six-Month Delay for New Airbus A321XLR

(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. will receive deliveries of Airbus SE’s new longest-range single-aisle A321XLR jet six months later than planned, a timeframe that’s better than the industry average, the carrier’s CEO-designate said in Istanbul on Monday.

Vanessa Hudson, who will succeed current Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce in November, said Qantas’s low-cost subsidiary Jetstar will receive the first of 20 A321XLRs by the end of 2024.

Read more: World’s Longest Flights to Cost 20% More Than Stopover: Qantas

Airbus representatives weren’t immediately available to comment.

“It has been delayed,” said Hudson, who’s currently Qantas’s chief financial officer. She said while Qantas had a six-month delay “the rest of the market has on average 12 months.”

Read more: Airbus Warns Customers They’ll Face Longer Waits for Newest A321

Bloomberg News reported in March that Airbus was advising customers they’ll face a longer wait for its newest jetliner. Airbus and Boeing Co. are both contending with supply chain and production headaches that have knocked the build of new planes off schedule by months.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.