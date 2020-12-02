(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. expects to fly the vast majority of its pre-pandemic domestic schedule by early next year and said it’s upbeat about a recovery as major state borders inside Australia reopen.

The airline said Thursday that capacity on routes in Australia will increase to 68% of normal levels in December, and reach almost 80% in the first three months of 2021. Qantas’s domestic business is the profit engine of the group.

“We’ve seen a vast improvement in trading conditions over the past month as many more people are finally able to travel domestically again,” Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in a statement. “There’s been a rush of bookings as each border restriction lifted, showing that there’s plenty of latent travel demand across both leisure and business sectors.”

“Overall, we’re optimistic about the recovery,” Joyce said.

The forecasts are better than the airline expected just last month. In early November Qantas expected to be flying half its domestic schedule by Christmas. Still, the airline reiterated there’s likely be almost no international flights until at least July 2021, and global travel will take years to recover.

While Qantas said it will post a “substantial” net loss in the year ending June 2021, it expects to be close to break even -- based on underlying earnings -- in the first half and net free cash flow positive in the fiscal second half.

