(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. said the leisure travel market is weak and demand from corporate customers is flat as the airline reported lower full-year profit.

“Looking ahead, the overall market remains mixed,” Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in a statement Thursday. Full-year underlying profit before tax fell 17% to A$1.3 billion ($882 million) as higher fuel costs bit.

The outlook suggests Qantas is facing challenges on several fronts: higher fuel costs, and a mixed bag of demand in the airline’s key domestic market.

While Qantas said the outlook is brighter for premium international travel demand, that division doesn’t contribute as much profit as the carrier’s Australian business.

Joyce said earlier this month there’s plenty of opportunities for revenue growth at home, even if capacity isn’t increasing.

