Aug 21, 2019
Qantas Sees Sluggish Leisure, Business Markets as Profit Falls
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. said the leisure travel market is weak and demand from corporate customers is flat as the airline reported lower full-year profit.
- “Looking ahead, the overall market remains mixed,” Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in a statement Thursday. Full-year underlying profit before tax fell 17% to A$1.3 billion ($882 million) as higher fuel costs bit.
Key Insights
- The outlook suggests Qantas is facing challenges on several fronts: higher fuel costs, and a mixed bag of demand in the airline’s key domestic market.
- While Qantas said the outlook is brighter for premium international travel demand, that division doesn’t contribute as much profit as the carrier’s Australian business.
- Joyce said earlier this month there’s plenty of opportunities for revenue growth at home, even if capacity isn’t increasing.
