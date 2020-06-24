Qantas to Raise Up to A$1.9 Billion and Cut at Least 6,000 Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. plans to raise as much as A$1.9 billion ($1.3 billion) and cut at least 6,000 jobs as the pandemic shows no sign of easing.

The airline will also ground about 100 aircraft for around 12 months, it said in a statement Thursday.

The raising shows how swiftly fallout from the virus can overrun airlines. As recently as May, Qantas said it had enough liquidity to withstand current conditions until December 2021.

