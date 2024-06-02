(Bloomberg) -- Qatar Airways PJSC is nearing a decision on a major widebody order split between Boeing Co. and Airbus SE, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Middle East carrier is looking at ordering about 200 jets, with a decision possible as soon as the Farnborough Air Show in the UK late next month, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

The airline is looking at a mix of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777X models, some of the people said, although the split hasn’t been finalized. The transaction’s timing could also still change and there’s no guarantee a deal will be reached, the people cautioned.

Qatar Airways officials and representatives for Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported in March that Qatar Airways was in early talks with both planemakers to renew its long-haul fleet.

An order of that magnitude would follow major purchases by regional rival Emirates, which is also expanding its fleet with more of the Boeing 777X aircraft. Riyadh Air in Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is seeking to establish itself as a new force in the Middle East, putting pressure on the likes of Qatar Airways to maintain its growth path and keep its fleet fresh.

Qatar Airways currently has 74 outstanding orders for the Boeing 777X and 18 of the larger A350-1000s, according to data from both manufacturers.

A new order from Airbus would mark a fresh chapter for the European manufacturer’s relationship with one of its most important customers, following a bruising court battle over peeling paint on the carrier’s A350s. That dispute was settled in early 2023.

--With assistance from Julie Johnsson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.