(Bloomberg) -- Qatar Airways said it wasn’t obliged to accept deliveries of Airbus SE A350 jetliners until an issue with surface paint is fixed, accusing the European planemaker of lowering its standards in order to minimize the problem.

In a London court hearing on Thursday, Philip Shepherd, a lawyer representing the Gulf airline, said Airbus still hasn’t provided a required root-cause analysis of the paint-surface issues “because we suspect they don’t like what it means for this aircraft.”

The session is meant to cover a separate issue tied to the dispute -- Airbus’s decision to cancel an order for 50 smaller A321 narrowbodies as relations between the two sides deteriorated. Qatar Airways, one of the planemaker’s biggest customers, is contesting the move, arguing there is no good substitute given the model’s superior range.

The court has told Airbus not to permanently hand over A321 production slots to other customers until the court determines whether to allow the cancellation -- a move that shocked the industry, since it’s almost unheard of for a manufacturer to discard an order when a customer has the ability to pay.

The judge will consider the inconvenience to either side of canceling or reinstating the contract, as well as the uniqueness of the product on offer. Airbus has touted its A321 aircraft as a game-changer for airlines, allowing them to fly longer routes more economically.

At one point in the hearing, the judge asked Qatar Airways whether it had sought to lease A321s from aircraft lessors rather than purchase them directly. The airline’s lawyer said his clients had made enquiries but there was no availability, reiterating that the company would suffer extensive damage if the contract were canceled.

The lawyer questioned why the lack of availability wasn’t included in evidence, calling it “absolutely critical” to the hearing. Airbus lawyers said the relationship has broken down and it would be wrong to force the parties together.

Another hearing on April 26 will set the timetable for the broader case on the A350 contract.

Qatar Airways’ lawyer said Thursday that the airline has the longest in-service of the A350 model as the launch customer, and that it is “not a coincidence” that the airline owns the oldest A350 fleet.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.