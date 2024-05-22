(Bloomberg) -- Well-heeled passengers who want to take their air travel one step above First Class now have the option to charter the new Gulfstream G700 through Qatar Airways’ business jet unit.

The new model, a roomier version of the planemaker’s flagship G650, is capable of flying 7,750 nautical miles and cruising just under the speed of sound.

Qatar Airways will equip its G700s with four individual living areas, including a rear chamber equipped with a fixed, large bed, according to a statement on Wednesday when the airline took delivery of the model. Other perks include a customised lighting system, low cabin pressure and an ionising air purification system.

The Doha-based airline is the launch customer for the G700 with 10 on order, complementing its existing fleet of 15 Gulfstream G650ER. With a price tag of about $75 million, the G700 competes with Bombardier Inc’s similarly priced Global 7500 model.

