(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Qatar Airways has allowed a tentative order for Boeing Co. 737 Max jets to lapse despite suggesting the deal would be firmed up, according to legal evidence presented by Airbus SE.

Lawyers for Airbus, which is embroiled in a dispute with Qatar Airways, were told by the carrier last month that a so-called memorandum of understanding for the narrow-body jets had expired, court documents submitted for a hearing in London on Thursday indicate.

That contradicts subsequent suggestions that the airline confirmed the MOU with Boeing or replaced it with a new one, Airbus said, citing a press report quoting Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker as saying he would go ahead with the purchase.

Qatar Airways is suing Airbus as it seeks compensation for paint and surface flaws afflicting A350 wide-body jets. The court previously ruled that Airbus could scrap a separate contract for A320-family planes, which compete with the Max, in response to the spat.

Airbus says evidence regarding the Boeing order should be admissible when the court weighs Qatar’s damages claim relating both to the A350s and the canceled A320s. The lapsing of an MOU would call into question why the deal wasn’t finalized if the carrier was so desperate for capacity, it contends.

A full trial is slated for next summer.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.