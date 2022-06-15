(Bloomberg) -- Organizers of November’s soccer World Cup in Qatar appeared to give in to outrage from Taiwan officials and altered a ticketing system that had identified Taiwanese attendees as hailing from China.

Taipei’s ire was sparked by Qatar’s launch this week of its Hayya card app, which aims to facilitate soccer fans’ access to the country and games. In the initial version of the app, there was no option for fans from Taiwan to register for their Hayya card. As of Wednesday, Taiwan was listed in the dropdown menu of nationalities as “Taiwan, Province of China.” By later in the day, it was listed only as “Taiwan.”

Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. (A separate section of the app where users are requested to enter where they currently live continued to include “Taiwan, Province of China.”)

Taiwan said that identifying its citizens as Chinese “belittles our country.” It asked the organizers to immediately fix the issue to “respect the rights and dignity of Taiwanese fans who plan to go and watch the games,” Joanne Ou, the spokeswoman for Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, said via text message.

“This unfriendly move by the organizers against Taiwan not only shifts the focus away from the game, but will also face international judgment and blame, which negatively affects the development of international competitions,” she said.

The app landed the World Cup organizers in the middle of one of the world’s most sensitive geopolitical disputes. While Beijing claims the island as part of its territory, democratically ruled Taiwan rejects being a part of the People’s Republic of China. Taiwan’s government asserts it is a de facto independent country awaiting wider international recognition.

China and Taiwan are separate members of soccer’s world governing body, FIFA, with Taiwan competing in international competition under the name “Chinese Taipei”. Neither team qualified for this year’s World Cup.

The dispute comes amid increasing efforts by Beijing to deny Taiwan status in the international arena. The Chinese government regularly condemns any contact between Taiwan and other countries or moves that imply sovereignty for the island. It has also pressured international companies, including airlines, hotels and clothing companies, to refer to Taiwan as a province of China on their websites and packaging.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he wasn’t aware of the situation. “I would like to reiterate that Taiwan is part of China,” Wang told a regular news briefing Wednesday in Beijing.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.