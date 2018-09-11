(Bloomberg) -- Qatar called on the Saudi-led bloc to hold talks to resolve what it described as human rights violations committed in the framework of the Gulf crisis, state-run QNA reported late Tuesday, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The 15-month embargo of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries “affected a large number of individuals and families,” according to Qatar News Agency.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and transport links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of destabilizing the region by supporting Islamist movements and cozying up to Iran. Qatar denies the charges and has refused to accept a list of 13 demands to normalize relations

