Qatar announced new labor-market reforms as it seeks to quell criticism around treatment of migrant workers in the lead-up to the 2022 soccer World Cup.

The new rules will allow workers to take new jobs without their current employers’ approval; impose a permanent, universal minimum wage; and beef up enforcement systems around labor protections that are overseen by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs, according to a statement.

The changes are part of an attempt to end the country’s “kafala” sponsorship system, under which employers can restrict foreign workers’ ability to take new jobs and maintain residency.

The announcement makes Qatar the first country in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council to introduce a permanent, minimum wage for foreigners, and puts it ahead of its neighbors in offering flexibility for non-citizens to transfer jobs. Qatar is perhaps the GCC state most heavily dependent on foreign labor; expatriate workers comprise 95% of the country’s workforce.

Under the new rules, workers changing jobs will be guaranteed benefits like end-of-service payments and travel to their home countries as long as they give what the law considers adequate notice of their intended transfer -- one month for employees with less than two years’ tenure, and two months for those who’ve been employed for more than two years.

Full-time workers of all nationalities and professions will be guaranteed a salary of at least 1,000 Qatari riyals ($272) per month, in addition to accommodation and food payments worth 500 riyals and 300 riyals, respectively.

Some penalties may apply if employees don’t serve out their full contracts. Employers who provide workers with food and accommodation won’t have to pay these expenses separately. They’ll have six months to bring existing contracts into compliance with the new rules.

